Connections: Fashion Week of Rochester 2018
Fashion Week of Rochester is back. Sponsored by the Center for Youth, the annual event celebrates national and local designers while raising awareness of the challenges faced by homeless youth and young people who are at risk for homelessness and human trafficking.
We sit down with Fashion Week organizers and participants to discuss what’s on tap for this year’s event, and how they hope their efforts will help vulnerable populations in our community. In studio:
- Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth, and member of Rochester City Council
- Joan Lincoln, originator of Fashion Week of Rochester, and owner of Panache
- Christopher Washington, emerging designer, and Lead the Way role Model
- Iman Abid, board member for the Center for Youth, Lead the Way role model, and chapter director of the Genesee Valley Region of the ACLU