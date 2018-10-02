© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Fashion Week of Rochester 2018

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 2, 2018 at 2:49 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Fashion Week of Rochester is back. Sponsored by the Center for Youth, the annual event celebrates national and local designers while raising awareness of the challenges faced by homeless youth and young people who are at risk for homelessness and human trafficking.

We sit down with Fashion Week organizers and participants to discuss what’s on tap for this year’s event, and how they hope their efforts will help vulnerable populations in our community. In studio:

  • Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth, and member of Rochester City Council
  • Joan Lincoln, originator of Fashion Week of Rochester, and owner of Panache
  • Christopher Washington, emerging designer, and Lead the Way role Model
  • Iman Abid, board member for the Center for Youth, Lead the Way role model, and chapter director of the Genesee Valley Region of the ACLU

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
