Connections: Fashion Week of Rochester 2017

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 6, 2017 at 3:04 PM EDT
Fashion Week of Rochester kicks off in October, and in one sense, it's a great opportunity to have some fun with creative ideas and fashion in different settings. But there's more to Fashion Week than runways and models. It goes back to 2010 -- the year the event began -- when organizers used it as a vehicle to raise funds and awareness for homeless youth and adults in crisis in Rochester.

We talk about services provided by he Center for Youth, including the Crisis Nursery, and we'll preview the lineup for Fashion Week. In studio:

  • Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth
  • Meghan Mundy, chief fashion organizer for Fashion Week of Rochester
  • Sarah Vitberg, mother
  • Effie Youme, fashion designer and Ivory Coast native

