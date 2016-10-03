© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Fashion Week Returns

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published October 3, 2016 at 3:15 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Fashion Week is coming back to Rochester, but the event is about more than just fashion. We talk about the ways the event helps people in need in our community, and we share some remarkable stories from our guests, who come from a range of backgrounds. In studio:

Tags

Arts & LifeFashion Week of Rochester1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More