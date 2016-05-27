Connections: Helping Kids Avoid Abuse And Homelessness

After focusing recently on single mothers, we turn our attention to young children in crisis. Our guests from the Crisis Nursery explain how they're keeping children safe when caregivers are in crisis -- poverty, no daycare, housing issues, no healthcare coverage.

The Crisis Nursery provides free, temporary childcare during family emergencies. The long-term goal is to prevent abuse, neglect, or homelessness. In other words: kids are in trouble, and the Crisis Nursery aims to prevent trauma, or make sure kids are not exposed to it. We examine its mission with: