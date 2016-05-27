© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Helping Kids Avoid Abuse And Homelessness

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 27, 2016 at 3:03 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

After focusing recently on single mothers, we turn our attention to young children in crisis. Our guests from the Crisis Nursery explain how they're keeping children safe when caregivers are in crisis -- poverty, no daycare, housing issues, no healthcare coverage.

The Crisis Nursery provides free, temporary childcare during family emergencies. The long-term goal is to prevent abuse, neglect, or homelessness. In other words: kids are in trouble, and the Crisis Nursery aims to prevent trauma, or make sure kids are not exposed to it. We examine its mission with:

Tags

Arts & LifeeducationHomeless childrenpovertyCrisis Nursery1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More