Connections: Helping Kids Avoid Abuse And Homelessness
After focusing recently on single mothers, we turn our attention to young children in crisis. Our guests from the Crisis Nursery explain how they're keeping children safe when caregivers are in crisis -- poverty, no daycare, housing issues, no healthcare coverage.
The Crisis Nursery provides free, temporary childcare during family emergencies. The long-term goal is to prevent abuse, neglect, or homelessness. In other words: kids are in trouble, and the Crisis Nursery aims to prevent trauma, or make sure kids are not exposed to it. We examine its mission with:
- Kendra Smallwood, parent of four who has used the Crisis Nursery
- Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth
- Valerie Douglas, senior manager for the Center for Youth
- Mardi Sandler, chief social worker at Golisano Children’s Hospital