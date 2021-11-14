-
School officials in Monroe County are ready to have students make a full return to the classroom this fall, according to Kathleen Graupman, president of…
The new president at Monroe Community College officially started her job this week, and Deanna R. Burt-Nanna has not only been facing the challenges that…
The Rochester Board of Education approved the 2021-2022 budget, a $986 million plan that is $58 million higher than the current spending plan.The budget…
ConnectionsA grade-school math problem went viral last month when math teachers around the world couldn't agree on how to find the answer. The equation was short,…
We talk with organizers and participants in the Greater Rochester Teen Book Festival. The event is in its 14th year. This year's virtual festival is set…
A 10-member board is proposing an all-girls elementary school in Rochester.The proposed Innova Girls Academy Charter School would focus on a STEAM…
ConnectionsWhat do Rochester City School District students think about the district’s proposed budget? How will it impact them? We talk with students about their…
A fourth-grade lesson about slavery has led to backlash. A worksheet given to students in a Pittsford classroom taught that slaves voluntarily agreed to…
ConnectionsNew reporting from Justin Murphy at the Democrat and Chronicle shows that more than three quarters of Rochester City School District teachers and…
Common Ground Health has launched a COVID-19 speakers bureau in the Finger Lakes region.The bureau consists of professionals from various backgrounds who…