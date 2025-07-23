© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Puerto Rican Festival

By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published July 23, 2025 at 2:09 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left is bald with a grey beard and is wearing a light blue polo shirt, jeans and sneakers; a woman front right has short blonde hair and is wearing a brown dress with large white polka dots and beige heels; a man back left has short dark hair and is wearing glasses and a grey and white striped button-down shirt; a woman back right has curly dark hair and is wearing glasses and a black sleeveless button-down shirt.
(foreground) Orlando Ortiz, (background) Adrián Franco and Angelica Perez-Delgado with host Racquel Stephen on "Connections" on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
A smiling woman with short blonde hair sits at a desk in front of a microphone wearing a gold necklace and green and white patterned dress.
Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

Every summer, thousands of people gather in Rochester for one of the city’s most beloved celebrations: the Puerto Rican Festival. It's music and food, dancing and community, but it’s also something deeper.

For many people, the festival is a symbol of heritage and pride. A space to be fully seen and heard. And a reminder that Puerto Rican history is Rochester history.

Our guests discuss the 55th annual Puerto Rican festival.

In studio:

Connections
