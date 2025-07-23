David Griffin / WXXI News Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

Every summer, thousands of people gather in Rochester for one of the city’s most beloved celebrations: the Puerto Rican Festival. It's music and food, dancing and community, but it’s also something deeper.

For many people, the festival is a symbol of heritage and pride. A space to be fully seen and heard. And a reminder that Puerto Rican history is Rochester history.

Our guests discuss the 55th annual Puerto Rican festival.

