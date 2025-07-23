Puerto Rican Festival
Every summer, thousands of people gather in Rochester for one of the city’s most beloved celebrations: the Puerto Rican Festival. It's music and food, dancing and community, but it’s also something deeper.
For many people, the festival is a symbol of heritage and pride. A space to be fully seen and heard. And a reminder that Puerto Rican history is Rochester history.
Our guests discuss the 55th annual Puerto Rican festival.
In studio:
- Adrián Franco, host of the Puerto Rican Festival
- Orlando Ortiz, president of the Puerto Rican Festival
- Angelica Perez-Delgado, president and CEO of the Ibero-American Action League