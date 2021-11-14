Homeless children

-
There’s a “perfect storm” threatening young, homeless people, according to a member of Rochester City Council. Elaine Spaull has decided not to seek…
-
Fashion Week of Rochester is back. Sponsored by the Center for Youth, the annual event celebrates national and local designers while raising awareness of…
-
ConnectionsNew research shows that the average life expectancy of homeless men and women in Rochester is more than two decades shorter than that of men and women who…
-
After focusing recently on single mothers, we turn our attention to young children in crisis. Our guests from the Crisis Nursery explain how they're…
-
ConnectionsFacebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg lost her husband a year ago, and on Mother's Day. After experiencing life as a single mother, she offered a kind of mea…
-
ConnectionsRepresentatives from organizations that help the local homeless population join us in studio. We hear how the Open Door Mission, the House of Mercy, and…
-
ConnectionsThe rough winter months are coming, and we're looking at the new efforts to help the local homeless population. It feels like a long time since heavy…