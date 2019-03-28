© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing the "perfect storm" threatening homeless youth in Rochester

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 28, 2019 at 2:32 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

There’s a “perfect storm” threatening young, homeless people, according to a member of Rochester City Council. Elaine Spaull has decided not to seek reelection, and part of her decision stems from a desire to help young parents facing homelessness. As the executive director of the Center for Youth, Spaull says she sees young people struggle to find shelter and other resources in an environment where agencies are closing their programs or facing financial challenges. Her dream is to establish “extended host homes,” where community members will offer their love, support, and their homes to young parents who want to stay with their children in times of crisis.

This hour, we discuss the program's goals, and we talk about the critical needs of youth in our community. In studio:

  • Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth, and member of Rochester City Council
  • Faith Davignon, assistant director of the Runaway Homeless Continuum at the Center for Youth
  • Sara Volz-Rogers, assistant director of the Runaway Homeless Continuum at the Center for Youth
  • Ma’liyah Davis, advocate on the Street Outreach Team at the Center for Youth

Homeless childrenHomeless
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
