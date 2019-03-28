Connections: Discussing the "perfect storm" threatening homeless youth in Rochester

There’s a “perfect storm” threatening young, homeless people, according to a member of Rochester City Council. Elaine Spaull has decided not to seek reelection, and part of her decision stems from a desire to help young parents facing homelessness. As the executive director of the Center for Youth, Spaull says she sees young people struggle to find shelter and other resources in an environment where agencies are closing their programs or facing financial challenges. Her dream is to establish “extended host homes,” where community members will offer their love, support, and their homes to young parents who want to stay with their children in times of crisis.

This hour, we discuss the program's goals, and we talk about the critical needs of youth in our community. In studio: