Open Door Mission is embarking on a new venture.The nearly 70-year-old organization, which provides emergency shelter and services for homeless…
The group Partners Ending Homelessness, a local organization helping coordinate the response to the needs of the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic,…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is asking local governments in New York state that have closed homeless shelters during the COVID-19 crisis to begin reopening those…
Volunteers of America is announcing more housing opportunities in Rochester for people who are homeless.The VOA expects seven new supportive housing units…
As they prepared for their guests, the dozen or so volunteers at St. Joseph's House of Hospitality gathered in a circle, clasped hands, and prayed for…
Each January, communities around the United States that apply for federal funding to address homelessness are required to provide a one-night count of…
ConnectionsHow are mental health and homelessness connected? The Spiritus Christi Mental Health Center is preparing for its annual Riverwalk, a fundraiser which will…
ConnectionsNew York State is cutting funding for several organizations that serve the homeless population. The cuts total more than half a million dollars.The winter…
There’s a “perfect storm” threatening young, homeless people, according to a member of Rochester City Council. Elaine Spaull has decided not to seek…
Trillium Health, the Rochester-based organization that focuses on promoting health equity, has received a $20 million state grant to fund the construction…