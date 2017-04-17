© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Teaching climate change

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 17, 2017 at 6:37 PM EDT
The NYS Science Learning Standards go into effect in July. With that in mind, we're focusing on how climate change is taught in the classroom. While specific standards regarding climate change education don't come into effect until middle school, there is an expanding focus on climate itself, and weather, and ecosystems in earlier grades.

We explore the teaching, the training, and the consequences of kids not being climate literate. Our guests:

  • Lindsay Cray, executive director and co-founder of Earthworks Institute, and certified forest school instructor
  • Tiarra Worthington, earth science teacher at East High School, and mother of two
  • Chris Lajewski, director of the Montezuma Audubon Center
  • Cindy Culbert, homeschool educator, and mother of two

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
