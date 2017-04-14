Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How climate change is impacting the wine industry
How is climate change impacting the wine industry? There's a growing view among casual observers that climate change is good for the Finger Lakes, bad for California. In reality, climate change is a problem for all wine growing regions. Yes, some wine regions might become too warm to produce high-quality wine grapes. But climate change is not simply about shifting temperature upward, and the complex changes could threaten livelihoods here in our region.
Our guests discuss the reality on the ground, and how the industry is trying to mitigate the effects.
- Alan Lakso, professor emeritus in the school of integrative plant sciences at Cornell University
- Suzanne Hunt, Hunt Country Vineyards and Hunt Green LLC
- Dr. Greg Jones, research climatologist focusing on the impact of climate on the wine industry, Southern Oregon University