Connections: Climate change policy, and a busy month of events
In several billion years, the sun will run out of hydrogen at its core, and that will be game over for humans. So why are we so hung up on climate change? Well, in the event that you think it's worth protecting the planet for several billion more years, there are some things going on. Start with the recent policy changes and reversals from the Trump administration, from coal to clean energy to Paris. There are also a number of events going on this month.
Our panel discusses state and federal policy, recent developments, and the upcoming march, among other things. In studio:
- Mark Dunlea, president and chair of the Green Education and Legal Fund
- Ben Frevert, member of the Rochester People’s Climate Coalition leadership team and its Community Choice Aggregation project
- Linda Isaacson-Fedele, member of the Rochester People’s Climate Coalition leadership team and the Sierra Club Rochester Regional Group