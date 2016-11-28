Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The Future Of The Democratic Party
Senator Bernie Sanders says that Democrats must listen to what voters want, and Sanders says the answer is not "Republican light." He wants a strong set of populist policies going forward.
Our panel of voters who supported Sanders in the primary explain some of the concerns they have with the Democratic Party, and how it might respond to the recent election losses. Our guests:
- Joe Guest, Sanders supporter who voted for Jill Stein
- Jason Peck, visiting assistant professor at the University of Rochester
- Kevin Sweeney, former Sanders delegate