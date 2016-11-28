© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: The Future Of The Democratic Party

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published November 28, 2016 at 6:24 PM EST
Senator Bernie Sanders says that Democrats must listen to what voters want, and Sanders says the answer is not "Republican light." He wants a strong set of populist policies going forward.

Our panel of voters who supported Sanders in the primary explain some of the concerns they have with the Democratic Party, and how it might respond to the recent election losses. Our guests:

  • Joe Guest, Sanders supporter who voted for Jill Stein
  • Jason Peck, visiting assistant professor at the University of Rochester
  • Kevin Sweeney, former Sanders delegate

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
