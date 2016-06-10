© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Can The Democrats Unite Behind Clinton?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 10, 2016 at 2:42 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

President Obama has now endorsed Hillary Clinton, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. Can the party unite? History says the answer is yes. Some of Senator Bernie Sanders' more fervent supporters are saying they'll move their support to Dr. Jill Stein of the Green Party.

We talk to both Clinton and Sanders supporters about the path to November. Our guests:

  • Josh Keaton, Clinton supporter
  • Kevin Sweeney, Sanders supporter
  • Carrie Gilroy, Sanders supporter

Tags

Arts & Lifedemocratic partyhillary clinton1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More