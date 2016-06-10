Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Can The Democrats Unite Behind Clinton?
President Obama has now endorsed Hillary Clinton, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. Can the party unite? History says the answer is yes. Some of Senator Bernie Sanders' more fervent supporters are saying they'll move their support to Dr. Jill Stein of the Green Party.
We talk to both Clinton and Sanders supporters about the path to November. Our guests:
- Josh Keaton, Clinton supporter
- Kevin Sweeney, Sanders supporter
- Carrie Gilroy, Sanders supporter