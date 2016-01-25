Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Assessing the Democratic Primaries
What are the issues that will drive the Democratic voters in the upcoming primaries? We preview the contests with a panel that is split between Clinton and Sanders. Our guests:
- Iman Abid and Josh Keaton, supporting Clinton
- Kevin Sweeney and Mary Lupien, supporting Sanders