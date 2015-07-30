Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Who is Bernie Sanders?
Bernie Sanders is closing the polling gap with Hillary Clinton in the early voting states. So, who is Bernie Sanders? Why did he draw 10,000 people in Wisconsin? Can he beat Clinton? What are his politics? We'll talk about that with a group known as ROC4Bernie and some of their members: