Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Who is Bernie Sanders?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published July 30, 2015 at 2:56 PM EDT
Bernie Sanders is closing the polling gap with Hillary Clinton in the early voting states. So, who is Bernie Sanders? Why did he draw 10,000 people in Wisconsin? Can he beat Clinton? What are his politics? We'll talk about that with a group known as ROC4Bernie and some of their members:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
