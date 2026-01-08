12:00: What does American action in Venezuela mean for democracy abroad?

1:00: Special rebroadcast: When, exactly, were the 'good old days'?

We welcome back Valery Perry from the Democratization Policy Council in Europe. Perry joins us to discuss what American action in Venezuela could mean. The Trump administration has said that it will act as a superpower, and it will assert American power without apology, particularly in our hemisphere. Perry has thoughts on what comes next — if the world is divided into spheres of influence. She argues that Europe needs to be prepared to create its own alliances without the United States. We discuss the various options our allies have, and we explore how we got to the idea that a world governed by a rules-based order ever made sense. Our guest:

Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council in Sarajevo

Then in our second hour, we bring back one of our most listened-to conversations. A recent YouGov poll found that no matter how old you are, you likely think that the "good old days" were your teenage years. When was the best music released? The best movies? When were people the kindest? When was fashion at its peak, journalism the most reliable, and restaurants the best? The poll found a staggering consistency: whether you’re 80 years old or 30, you think the answer to most of these questions falls in your late teenage years. Why is that? What is it about our teenage years that evokes such a sense of optimism and positivity? Why can’t we retain that? And when were the best years for each of these questions? Our guests discuss it. In studio:



Tom Proietti, resident media scholar at St. John Fisher University

Norma Holland, former Rochester journalist

