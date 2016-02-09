Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Should Feminists Support Clinton Based On Her Gender?
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has been offering some tough words for women who are supporting Bernie Sanders: she says there's "a special place in hell" for women who don't support other women.
At Clinton rallies, that line sparks laughter and applause, but Albright insists she's serious. She says women should not be complacent, and feminists should support a woman's bid for the presidency. Is that fair? What do women who support Sanders think? What are their thoughts about Gloria Steinem's comments that suggest young women support Bernie Sanders just to meet men? Our panel debates these issues and more. Our guests:
- Barbara LeSavoy, director and assistant professor of women and gender studies, SUNY Brockport
- Zari Kamarei, supports Hillary Clinton
Mary Lupien, supports Bernie Sanders