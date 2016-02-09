Connections: Should Feminists Support Clinton Based On Her Gender?

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has been offering some tough words for women who are supporting Bernie Sanders: she says there's "a special place in hell" for women who don't support other women.

At Clinton rallies, that line sparks laughter and applause, but Albright insists she's serious. She says women should not be complacent, and feminists should support a woman's bid for the presidency. Is that fair? What do women who support Sanders think? What are their thoughts about Gloria Steinem's comments that suggest young women support Bernie Sanders just to meet men? Our panel debates these issues and more. Our guests: