Connections: Is Hillary Clinton Too Centrist For Sanders Supporters?

Hillary Clinton is leading in the polls, so how should we expect she would govern?

The recent release of audio from this past February includes Clinton telling private donors that supporters of Bernie Sanders were idealistic, but maybe not realistic in what could be accomplished. She describes herself as a centrist, a term that is sure to irk Sanders voters who wanted to believe she would pick up their banner. And her comments to banks indicate a private view that conflicts with her public comments that banks' greed sank the U.S. economy.

Our guests are Sanders voters who discuss what this all means for their agenda: