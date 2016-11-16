Connections: Matt Stoller Explains "How Democrats Lost Their Populist Soul"

Former Roosevelt Fellow Matt Stoller has written a blistering takedown of Democratic policy, tracing the decline to the "Watergate Babies" of 1975.

Stoller argues that Democrats abandoned a dedication to protecting American communities through trust-busting and anti-monopoly policy. The result, he writes, is a concentration of power and a working class fury that just produced President Donald Trump.

So what next, in this Brandeis-or-Bork struggle? Stoller is urging Democrats to return to those roots as a way of protecting Democracy, adding jobs, and earning working class votes again. He's our guest for the hour.