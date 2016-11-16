Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Matt Stoller Explains "How Democrats Lost Their Populist Soul"
Former Roosevelt Fellow Matt Stoller has written a blistering takedown of Democratic policy, tracing the decline to the "Watergate Babies" of 1975.
Stoller argues that Democrats abandoned a dedication to protecting American communities through trust-busting and anti-monopoly policy. The result, he writes, is a concentration of power and a working class fury that just produced President Donald Trump.
So what next, in this Brandeis-or-Bork struggle? Stoller is urging Democrats to return to those roots as a way of protecting Democracy, adding jobs, and earning working class votes again. He's our guest for the hour.