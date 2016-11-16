© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Matt Stoller Explains "How Democrats Lost Their Populist Soul"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published November 16, 2016 at 7:01 PM EST
Former Roosevelt Fellow Matt Stoller has written a blistering takedown of Democratic policy, tracing the decline to the "Watergate Babies" of 1975.

Stoller argues that Democrats abandoned a dedication to protecting American communities through trust-busting and anti-monopoly policy. The result, he writes, is a concentration of power and a working class fury that just produced President Donald Trump.

So what next, in this Brandeis-or-Bork struggle? Stoller is urging Democrats to return to those roots as a way of protecting Democracy, adding jobs, and earning working class votes again. He's our guest for the hour.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
