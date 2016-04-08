Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Erika Christakis, Author Of The Importance Of Being Little
What does the increasing emphasis on testing do to our pre-schoolers?
Erika Christakis is the author of The Importance of Being Little: What Preschoolers Really Need from Grownups. Her book is an examination of how we expect kids to learn, and why we tend to de-emphasize play and creativity. We talk about the consequences and the changes she would prefer. Our guests:
- Erika Christakis, author of The Importance of Being Little
- Debbie McCoy, assistant vice president for education at The Strong National Museum of Play