A new route between The Strong Museum of Play and the Central Library officially opened in Rochester on Thursday.The sidewalks are sprinkled with blue and…
ConnectionsThe mayor of Ithaca has declared the city to be a “free range kids city.” Mayor Svante Myrick says he believes in the power of play, and Ithaca’s…
Flashy digital toys provide intense stimulation for young children, but they cannot match the developmental benefits offered by traditional toys like…
Here’s a stat that may surprise you. Only 12 percent of youth in Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes are getting daily physical activity. This means…
What does the increasing emphasis on testing do to our pre-schoolers?Erika Christakis is the author of The Importance of Being Little: What Preschoolers…
While more schools are cutting recess and physical play opportunities, there are some schools that have tried to expand play-based learning. An upcoming…
On Education Friday, we hear often about the value of play early in life... but what does the research say? Our guests will explain how play impacts…