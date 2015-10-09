© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: How Does Play Impact Intellectual Development?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published October 9, 2015 at 4:23 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

On Education Friday, we hear often about the value of play early in life... but what does the research say? Our guests will explain how play impacts learning, and how physical activity can set the stage for intellectual development. Our guests weigh in:

  • Cindy Anderson, occupational therapy/physical therapy supervisor at Clinical Associates of the Finger Lakes
  • Stephanie Dickson, physical therapist, Clinical Associates of the Finger Lakes

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
