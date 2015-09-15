© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Are Kids Getting Too Much Homework?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published September 15, 2015 at 5:26 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A new study finds that elementary school students are getting nearly three times as much homework, on average, than is recommended by education leaders. The old "10-minute rule" is routinely broken. Some parents tell us that this just means kids are getting more prepared for college or the workforce, and homework lets them see what schools are doing. Others argue that homework steals family and free time, and doesn't have much educational value. Our guests will discuss their approach:

  • Donna Marie Cozine, Head of Academics for the Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts
  • Erica Hernandez, parent and teacher

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
