Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Are Kids Getting Too Much Homework?
A new study finds that elementary school students are getting nearly three times as much homework, on average, than is recommended by education leaders. The old "10-minute rule" is routinely broken. Some parents tell us that this just means kids are getting more prepared for college or the workforce, and homework lets them see what schools are doing. Others argue that homework steals family and free time, and doesn't have much educational value. Our guests will discuss their approach:
- Donna Marie Cozine, Head of Academics for the Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts
- Erica Hernandez, parent and teacher