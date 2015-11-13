© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The Value of Play-Based Learning

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published November 13, 2015 at 5:15 PM EST
While more schools are cutting recess and physical play opportunities, there are some schools that have tried to expand play-based learning. An upcoming conference hosted by Generation 2 aims to do exactly that. We talk to the organizers. Our guests:

  • Bill Cala, former superintendent of Fairport Central School District
  • Bruce Gilberg, founder of Generation 2
  • Melanie Mroz, executive director of Generation 2

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
