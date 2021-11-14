-
Teachers and parents across Monroe County had to act quickly last week when the county ordered all schools to close. They’ve developed lessons and…
-
ConnectionsWhat can the U.S. education system learn from Finland? Perhaps the better question is, do students need school subjects? Teachers in Finland are gearing…
-
What does the increasing emphasis on testing do to our pre-schoolers?Erika Christakis is the author of The Importance of Being Little: What Preschoolers…
-
ConnectionsThis hour we take a look at the growth of the local knowledge industry. We have the founders of the Rochester Brainery, Stephanie Rankin and Danielle…