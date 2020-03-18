We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.
Connections: Discussing how to educate students at home during the coronavirus pandemic
Teachers and parents across Monroe County had to act quickly last week when the county ordered all schools to close. They’ve developed lessons and curricula that can be taught remotely.
This hour, we talk with teachers and parents about the work they are doing, the buy-in from students so far, and their recommendations for families who will be educating kids from home for the foreseeable future.
We also discuss WXXI’s new Learn at Home programming – a special education television block in support of families, educators, and students. Our guests:
- Marion French, vice president of education and interactive services at WXXI
- Cara Rager, manager of education training and family engagement at WXXI
- Erica Davis, music teacher at Williamson Central School District, and parent of three children
- Kristin Loftus, math coach at Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts, and parent of two children