Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, May 14th

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 13, 2015 at 11:45 PM EDT
Jennifer Niven
First hour: Debating the tax cap

Second hour: Author Jennifer Niven

In our first hour: the tax cap has been heavily debated; school district leaders have said the property tax cap has unfairly constricted their programs and staffing, while many taxpayers continue to give high marks to a cap. Unshackle Upstate is a pro-business organization urging lawmakers to make the cap permanent. What's the impact so far? How are schools and municipalities impacted? In studio:

Greg Biryla, executive director of Unshackle Upstate
Shawn Van Scoy, superintendent of Gananda schools

Then, in our second hour, Jennifer Niven's book "All the Bright Places" has become a very hot piece of young-adult literature. It focuses on depression and suicide. The book is climbing just about every conceivable sellers list, and has earned some understandable comparisons to John Green's mega-hit "The Fault in Our Stars." Niven is in Rochester for the 10th annual Rochester Teen Book Festival. She's our guest for the hour.

