Coming up on Connections: Thursday, May 14th

First hour: Debating the tax cap

Second hour: Author Jennifer Niven

In our first hour: the tax cap has been heavily debated; school district leaders have said the property tax cap has unfairly constricted their programs and staffing, while many taxpayers continue to give high marks to a cap. Unshackle Upstate is a pro-business organization urging lawmakers to make the cap permanent. What's the impact so far? How are schools and municipalities impacted? In studio:

Greg Biryla, executive director of Unshackle Upstate

Shawn Van Scoy, superintendent of Gananda schools

Then, in our second hour, Jennifer Niven's book "All the Bright Places" has become a very hot piece of young-adult literature. It focuses on depression and suicide. The book is climbing just about every conceivable sellers list, and has earned some understandable comparisons to John Green's mega-hit "The Fault in Our Stars." Niven is in Rochester for the 10th annual Rochester Teen Book Festival. She's our guest for the hour.