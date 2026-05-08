NYS budget holdup; possible Peace Village foreclosure; Rochester Bike Week

It’s our weekly news roundup.

The New York State budget is now more than five weeks late. What is the holdup? Jon Campbell of the New York Public News Network joins us with the latest from Albany — and why some lawmakers are questioning the budget process.

Then, the city of Rochester has moved to foreclose on land sanctioned for a homeless encampment. WXXI's Gino Fanelli explains what's new and what's next for Peace Village.

We end the week with what you can expect from Rochester Bike Week. The annual celebration encourages people of all ages to get out and ride, while also highlighting issues related to bike infrastructure. We talk about how to make cycling safer and more accessible, and we preview Bike Week events.

Our guests:

