NYS budget holdup; possible Peace Village foreclosure; Rochester Bike Week
1 of 5 — Jon Campbell WNYC
Jon Campbell
Patrick Dodson
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Gino Fanelli with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 8, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
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Adrian Martin, (background) Daniel Breslawski, and Jesse Peers with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 8, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
4 of 5 — 2024 May Light Up The Night Ride group picture 1.JPG
2024 May Light Up The Night ride
Arian Horbovetz / Reconnect Rochester
5 of 5 — Light Up The Night 2023.JPG
2023 Light Up The Night ride
Mary Staropoli / Reconnect Rochester
It’s our weekly news roundup.
The New York State budget is now more than five weeks late. What is the holdup? Jon Campbell of the New York Public News Network joins us with the latest from Albany — and why some lawmakers are questioning the budget process.
Then, the city of Rochester has moved to foreclose on land sanctioned for a homeless encampment. WXXI's Gino Fanelli explains what's new and what's next for Peace Village.
We end the week with what you can expect from Rochester Bike Week. The annual celebration encourages people of all ages to get out and ride, while also highlighting issues related to bike infrastructure. We talk about how to make cycling safer and more accessible, and we preview Bike Week events.
Our guests:
- Jon Campbell, Albany correspondent for WNYC, Gothamist, and the New York Public News Network
- Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News
- Jesse Peers, cycling manager for Reconnect Rochester
- Daniel Breslawski, co-founder of Keeping it Classy Cycle Club
- Adrian Martin, cyclist and dad