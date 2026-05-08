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Connections
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Connections

NYS budget holdup; possible Peace Village foreclosure; Rochester Bike Week

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 8, 2026 at 9:20 PM EDT
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Jon Campbell
Patrick Dodson
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Gino Fanelli with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 8, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
Four smiling men wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short brown hair and a brown mustache and is wearing glasses, a dark green polo shirt, grey pants, and brown shoes; a man back left has short brown hair and a brown mustache and beard and is wearing glasses and a gray shirt; a man back center has a brown beard and mustache and is wearing a maroon baseball hat and a gray zip-up hoodie; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing a purple and white plaid shirt, jeans, and brown shoes
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Adrian Martin, (background) Daniel Breslawski, and Jesse Peers with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 8, 2026
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2024 May Light Up The Night ride
Arian Horbovetz / Reconnect Rochester
A group of bike riders
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2023 Light Up The Night ride
Mary Staropoli / Reconnect Rochester

It’s our weekly news roundup.

The New York State budget is now more than five weeks late. What is the holdup? Jon Campbell of the New York Public News Network joins us with the latest from Albany — and why some lawmakers are questioning the budget process.

Then, the city of Rochester has moved to foreclose on land sanctioned for a homeless encampment. WXXI's Gino Fanelli explains what's new and what's next for Peace Village.

We end the week with what you can expect from Rochester Bike Week. The annual celebration encourages people of all ages to get out and ride, while also highlighting issues related to bike infrastructure. We talk about how to make cycling safer and more accessible, and we preview Bike Week events.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams