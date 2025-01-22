Jon Campbell
Jon Campbell covers the New York State Capitol for WNYC and Gothamist. Prior to that, he covered the Capitol for more than a decade for the USA TODAY Network. He has twice earned the Walter T. Brown Memorial Award, an honor given annually by the Legislative Correspondents Association alumni for outstanding state government coverage. Jon grew up in the Buffalo area and graduated from the University at Albany. Got a tip? Email Jon at jcampbell@wnyc.org or Signal 518-210-7087.
-
Hochul wants schools to ban smartphones and other internet-enabled devices before the next school year. Lawmakers are open to it.
-
Adultery is a crime in New York State. For more than 100 years it's been a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in jail. Legislation to overturn that now sits on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk.
-
For the first time since 1898, a new face is being added to the grand staircase in the N.Y. Capitol in Albany — Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the late U.S. Supreme Court justice born and raised in Brooklyn.
-
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul will face Lee Zeldin, a Republican congressman, in the New York race for governor. The state has more than twice as many registered Democrats than Republicans.
-
Nearly three weeks after the mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo and 10 days after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, New York state lawmakers passed a sweeping gun control package.
-
New York policymakers are facing pressure to roll back the changes they made to the state's cash bail system three years ago. Ayesha Rascoe talks with Jon Campbell of WNYC about it.