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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

'Please don't stereotype us.' Local women share their stories on the Move to Include Podcast

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 20, 2026 at 2:34 PM EDT
A multicolored circular logo symbolizing people coming together over a blue background, with the words Move To Include Podcast.
The Move To Include Podcast
WXXI News

We bring you the stories of two remarkable women.

First, Maggie McCrumb says she knows she's capable of working, but from transportation issues to workplace attitudes, she navigates unique barriers as someone with a disability. Then, disability justice activist Anita Cameron is known for her civil disobedience, including being arrested after the 1990 Capitol Crawl while pushing for passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Both women share their stories on the Move to Include Podcast, hosted by WXXI's Noelle Evans. We hear both episodes this hour.

This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack