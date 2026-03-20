'Please don't stereotype us.' Local women share their stories on the Move to Include Podcast

WXXI News

We bring you the stories of two remarkable women.

First, Maggie McCrumb says she knows she's capable of working, but from transportation issues to workplace attitudes, she navigates unique barriers as someone with a disability. Then, disability justice activist Anita Cameron is known for her civil disobedience, including being arrested after the 1990 Capitol Crawl while pushing for passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Both women share their stories on the Move to Include Podcast, hosted by WXXI's Noelle Evans. We hear both episodes this hour.

This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.