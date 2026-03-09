Disability Justice & Emergency Preparedness: Anita Cameron on activism, CERT, and the ADA

Disability justice activist Anita Cameron has spent decades organizing for voting rights, racial equity, transportation access, and community integration for people with disabilities. She’s also known for her civil disobedience, including being arrested after the 1990 Capitol Crawl while pushing for passage of the ADA.

Beyond advocacy, Anita has been a leader in emergency preparedness. Since joining CERT in 2004, she has responded to floods, fires, and other disasters while training more people with disabilities to become first responders and community supports.

In this episode, Anita shares why disaster preparedness is vital, how activism has shaped her life, and why leadership in emergency response must include the disability community.

This episode explores:



Discovering CERT (Community Emergency Response Team)

Why disaster preparedness is crucial for people with disabilities

The courage and strategy behind civil disobedience

“We Were There Too Project”

