As coronavirus cases rise, parents of students with disabilities see risk of educational gaps

When most of Monroe County was designated a yellow zone on Monday over rising coronavirus cases, preschool classes for students with disabilities at CP Rochester switched to remote learning on a moment’s notice.

Allison Green’s 4-year-old daughter, Emma, was caught off guard this week when her school bus didn’t arrive.

Kurt and Emma attend special education programming as preschoolers at CP Rochester.
“It led to tons of emotions this morning, lots of crying and just complete and utter meltdown over the fact of 'where's her bus?’ ” Green said Wednesday.

Emma has autism and relies on routines. She also depends on in-person learning and therapy, like her preschool classmate Kurt.

Christina Knauf, Kurt’s mother, said her son benefits much more from being in school. 

“We’re just not able to keep up with the therapies. We’re just not,” Knauf said. “They’re not as effective in a remote environment and what we’re seeing as a result is not as much growth in language.”

People throwing parties and the desire for normalcy that have contributed to rising COVID-19 cases are affecting children’s access to learning, Knauf said; remote learning just doesn’t cut it when it comes to special education.

“This isn’t the difference between sitting down at a restaurant and getting take-out. This is the difference between my child being able to reach his full potential or not,” said Knauf.

 

This story is part of Move to Include, an initiative that uses the power of public media to inform and transform attitudes and behaviors about inclusion. Move to Include was founded by WXXI and the Golisano Foundation and expanded with a grant by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

Related Content

Connections: Discussing challenges faced by people with autism during the pandemic

By & Jul 24, 2020

As we've explored in recent conversations, the pandemic has posed unique challenges for people with disabilities. For adults and children with autism, stay-at-home orders and the closure of schools and support programs has led to isolation and gaps in social support.

This hour, our guests explore how caregivers and parents can help bridge those gaps, especially with the uncertainty over whether schools will reopen in the fall. Our guests: 

  • Jacob Collier, self advocate
  • Rachel Rosner, director of education and support services for AutismUp
  • Alison Steixner, parent and educator

Connections: Discussing new guidelines for autism screenings

By & Mar 23, 2020

New guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend specific autism screenings during well visits when children are 18 month and 24 months of age. Experts say doctors can gauge social milestones during those visits; those milestones could provide early signs of autism.

This hour, we discuss the new guidelines, and we talk about how to support children and young adults with developmental disabilities who are now at home and unable to access programs during the pandemic. Our guests:

  • Dr. Susan Hyman, M.D., professor of pediatrics, and division chief of developmental and behavioral pediatrics at Golisano Children's Hospital at Strong
  • Sarah Milko, executive director of AutismUp
  • Rachel Rosner, director of education and support services for AutismUp

