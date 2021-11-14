Move to Include

-
Lifetime Assistance, the local organization that helps people with developmental disabilities live with the highest possible level of independence, has…
-
A workshop at Braddock Bay Park is intended to help aspiring birders with disabilities learn ways to take part in the pastime.
-
Amie Richards is from Massachusetts, and Reese Gieger lives in Atlanta.They have traded a few letters, but recently, they met virtually for the first…
-
Two local agencies will work together to help scientists better understand how COVID-19 affects people with intellectual and developmental…
-
The nation’s first nature trail specifically designed to address the sensory needs of those with autism spectrum disorder is now open at Letchworth State…
-
How can members of law enforcement better interact with people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities? We hear from participants of a recent…
-
A wheelchair swing and an accessible merry-go-round are some of the new adaptable features at Basil A. Marella Park in the town of Greece that will allow…
-
“In February of 1983, I met this incredible British documentary filmmaker….”These are the opening words of “Swimming to Cambodia,” the best-known work of…
-
During the pandemic, people found themselves alone a lot more than usual.That includes young people with disabilities who lost something important --…
-
Leaders from organizations that provide services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities say they are dealing with a staffing crisis.…