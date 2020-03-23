Connections: Discussing new guidelines for autism screenings

New guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend specific autism screenings during well visits when children are 18 month and 24 months of age. Experts say doctors can gauge social milestones during those visits; those milestones could provide early signs of autism.

This hour, we discuss the new guidelines, and we talk about how to support children and young adults with developmental disabilities who are now at home and unable to access programs during the pandemic. Our guests:

Dr. Susan Hyman, M.D., professor of pediatrics, and division chief of developmental and behavioral pediatrics at Golisano Children's Hospital at Strong

Sarah Milko, executive director of AutismUp

Rachel Rosner, director of education and support services for AutismUp

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.