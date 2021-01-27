Connections: Discussing the state of accessible housing for people with disabilities

Discussing the state of accessible housing for people with disabilities

More than 30 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), finding accessible housing remains a challenge for people with disabilities. As WXXI host and reporter April Franklin reports, many of the regulations that fall under the ADA do not apply to residential housing. That leaves the number of accessible and affordable units limited. This hour, we explore the state of accessible housing with our guests:

April Franklin, "Weekend Edition" host and reporter for WXXI News

Catherine Lewis, director of the Disability Services Office in the Department of Student Affairs at RIT

Stephen Beard, realtor and accessibility specialist at Keller Williams Realty in California

Ericka Jones, disabled community member

This story is part of Dialogue on Disability Week, a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.