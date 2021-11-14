dialog on disability

-
More than 30 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), finding accessible housing remains a challenge for people with…
One aspect of President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan is focused on helping people with disabilities. If passed, the American Rescue Plan would end…
The University of Rochester Medical Center’s neuroscience laboratory has received a $6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to study…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1NauLa6Mb4 India Hedman’s daughter, Kaia, is sleeping. It’s Wednesday afternoon, and the 14-month-old is down for a…
Kirk Matthews was winning. He had only to sink the eight ball into one of the pockets of a new pool table, and he’d have the victory.“Eight ball, corner…