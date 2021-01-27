© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Discussing the state of accessible housing for people with disabilities

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 27, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

More than 30 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), finding accessible housing remains a challenge for people with disabilities. As WXXI host and reporter April Franklin reports, many of the regulations that fall under the ADA do not apply to residential housing. That leaves the number of accessible and affordable units limited. This hour, we explore the state of accessible housing with our guests:

  • April Franklin, "Weekend Edition" host and reporter for WXXI News
  • Catherine Lewis, director of the Disability Services Office in the Department of Student Affairs at RIT
  • Stephen Beard, realtor and accessibility specialist at Keller Williams Realty in California 
  • Ericka Jones, disabled community member

This story is part of Dialogue on Disability Week, a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
