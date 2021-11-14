-
UPDATE: Early Monday evening, the New York State Office of Children & Family Services and the NYS Health Department issued a statement rolling back the…
When COVID-19 vaccines first became available, a local doctor noticed a gap in access when it came to people with disabilities. Dr. Tiffany Pulcino and…
Research finds that girls with disabilities have significantly lower high school graduation rates and higher unemployment rates than their nondisabled…
We have a conversation about a number of subjects related to autism. Our guests help us understand a new screening process, how to help families navigate…
More than 30 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), finding accessible housing remains a challenge for people with…
We talk with Rochester City School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small and Rochester Teachers Association President Adam Urbanski about the latest…
Until recently, Sherrodney Fulmore rode a bus to get to and from his job at Wegmans.From his home in Rochester’s 19th Ward to the Holt Road Wegmans in…
As we've explored in recent conversations, the pandemic has posed unique challenges for people with disabilities. For adults and children with autism,…
WXXI News covers Governor Cuomo’s press briefing from Albany. Following that, we have a discussion about issues affecting people with disabilities –…
Philipe Rivera goes by "Flip." He's 34 years old and has cerebral palsy. He has a tattoo on his arm, uses a wheelchair, and communicates through a device…