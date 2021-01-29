Connections: Discussing updates related to autism screening, support, and advocacy

We have a conversation about a number of subjects related to autism. Our guests help us understand a new screening process, how to help families navigate pandemic challenges, and how to improve police interactions with people who have autism.

Our guests:

Dylan Dailor, author and autism self-advocate

Susan Hyman, M.D., professor of pediatrics, and division chief of developmental and behavioral pediatrics at Golisano Children's Hospital at Strong

Lisa Latten, health project coordinator for the Southern Tier Initiative in the Division of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Rachel Rosner, director of education and support services for AutismUp

*Dr. Hyman recommends these resources for families affected by the pandemic. More information can be found here. People interested in volunteering for URMC research related to auditory processing can email developmental_research@urmc.rochester.edu.

This conversation is part of Dialogue on Disability Week, a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies, in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.