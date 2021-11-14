-
Research finds that girls with disabilities have significantly lower high school graduation rates and higher unemployment rates than their nondisabled…
We have a conversation about a number of subjects related to autism. Our guests help us understand a new screening process, how to help families navigate…
Liz Pritchard has been working from home during the pandemic in a home office surrounded by her favorite things: posters of the comics she creates,…
One aspect of President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan is focused on helping people with disabilities. If passed, the American Rescue Plan would end…
Sky Amish goes to school at a community classroom at the Genesee Valley Regional Market in Henrietta.Since August, Amish, who is 18, and most of the other…
Several state senators and Assembly members say they were surprised to learn that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration does not provide internet access to…
Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, Tia Nelis of TASH, a national advocacy organization for disability inclusion, has been the facilitator of a…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1NauLa6Mb4 India Hedman’s daughter, Kaia, is sleeping. It’s Wednesday afternoon, and the 14-month-old is down for a…
We wrap up our annual Dialogue on Disability Week with a conversation about sports, media, and inclusion. Special Olympics New York is celebrating 50…
Kirk Matthews was winning. He had only to sink the eight ball into one of the pockets of a new pool table, and he’d have the victory.“Eight ball, corner…