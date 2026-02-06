Assemblymember Andrea Bailey on the 2026 State of the State address
Assemblymember Andrea Bailey is our guest this hour as we continue our series of conversations with local lawmakers about the State of the State.
Bailey has said that her priorities for this legislative session are public safety, reliable and affordable energy, tax relief, and protecting farmland.
She joins us to share her takeaways from Governor Kathy Hochul's address and what she hopes to see accomplished in Albany this year.
In studio:
- Assemblymember Andrea Bailey, District 133