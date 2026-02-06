© 2026 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Assemblymember Andrea Bailey on the 2026 State of the State address

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 6, 2026 at 3:54 PM EST
Two people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long brown hair and is wearing a navy blazer over a beige turtleneck sweater; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Andrea Bailey with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 6, 2026
WXXI News

Assemblymember Andrea Bailey is our guest this hour as we continue our series of conversations with local lawmakers about the State of the State.

Bailey has said that her priorities for this legislative session are public safety, reliable and affordable energy, tax relief, and protecting farmland.

She joins us to share her takeaways from Governor Kathy Hochul's address and what she hopes to see accomplished in Albany this year.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
