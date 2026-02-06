© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Assemblymember Andrea Bailey on the 2026 State of the State address

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 6, 2026 at 6:34 AM EST
A smiling woman with shoulder-length brown hair wearing a white turtleneck sweater
Provided
Andrea Bailey

12:00: Assemblymember Andrea Bailey on the 2026 State of the State address

1:00: International student enrollment drops; RPD overtime price tag; Super Bowl commercials

Assemblymember Andrea Bailey is our guest this hour as we continue our series of conversations with local lawmakers about the State of the State. Bailey has said that her priorities for this legislative session are public safety, reliable and affordable energy, tax relief, and protecting farmland. She joins us to share her takeaways from Governor Kathy Hochul's address and what she hopes to see accomplished in Albany this year. In studio:

  • Assemblymember Andrea Bailey, District 133

Then in our second hour, we bring you the top local stories of the week with WXXI News staff. First, the University of Rochester and RIT are seeing a significant drop in international student enrollment. Investigations and enterprise editor Brian Sharp discusses the impact of Trump administration policies on college campuses. Then, reporter Gino Fanelli has been investigating the price tag for Rochester Police Department overtime shifts. He explains what he learned and what it means for the community. And finally, from "Mean" Joe Green sharing a Coke, to Apple's "1984" computer, to the Budweiser Clydesdales, what are the Super Bowl commercials that stand out in your mind? A local sociology researcher explains why certain ads stick, what to look for when it comes to trends, and the cultural significance of Super Bowl commercials.

  • Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News
  • Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News
  • Kyle Green, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Sociology at SUNY Brockport

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.