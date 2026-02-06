12:00: Assemblymember Andrea Bailey on the 2026 State of the State address

1:00: International student enrollment drops; RPD overtime price tag; Super Bowl commercials

Assemblymember Andrea Bailey is our guest this hour as we continue our series of conversations with local lawmakers about the State of the State. Bailey has said that her priorities for this legislative session are public safety, reliable and affordable energy, tax relief, and protecting farmland. She joins us to share her takeaways from Governor Kathy Hochul's address and what she hopes to see accomplished in Albany this year. In studio:



Assemblymember Andrea Bailey, District 133

Then in our second hour, we bring you the top local stories of the week with WXXI News staff. First, the University of Rochester and RIT are seeing a significant drop in international student enrollment. Investigations and enterprise editor Brian Sharp discusses the impact of Trump administration policies on college campuses. Then, reporter Gino Fanelli has been investigating the price tag for Rochester Police Department overtime shifts. He explains what he learned and what it means for the community. And finally, from "Mean" Joe Green sharing a Coke, to Apple's "1984" computer, to the Budweiser Clydesdales, what are the Super Bowl commercials that stand out in your mind? A local sociology researcher explains why certain ads stick, what to look for when it comes to trends, and the cultural significance of Super Bowl commercials.



Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News

Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News

Kyle Green, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Sociology at SUNY Brockport

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.