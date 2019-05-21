© 2021 WXXI News
Inclusion Desk
Connections: How to help young adults with intellectual disabilities transition into the adult world

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 21, 2019 at 2:42 PM EDT
What do young adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers need to know as they prepare to exit the school system? It's a question that will be addressed at an upcoming conference hosted by Nazareth College and AutismUp.

We're joined by conference organizers and participants to discuss medical care, housing, employment, and more. In studio:

  • Rachel Rosner, director of education and support services for AutismUp
  • Cyndi Kerber Gowan, lecturer in education at Nazareth College and faculty liaison for LifePrep@Naz
  • Jake Collier, self-advocate

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
