Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How to help young adults with intellectual disabilities transition into the adult world
What do young adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers need to know as they prepare to exit the school system? It's a question that will be addressed at an upcoming conference hosted by Nazareth College and AutismUp.
We're joined by conference organizers and participants to discuss medical care, housing, employment, and more. In studio:
- Rachel Rosner, director of education and support services for AutismUp
- Cyndi Kerber Gowan, lecturer in education at Nazareth College and faculty liaison for LifePrep@Naz
- Jake Collier, self-advocate