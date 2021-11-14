developmental disabilities

-
A new affordable housing development broke ground in the Joseph Avenue corridor in Rochester on Thursday.The housing project, Pueblo Nuevo, will be made…
-
New guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend specific autism screenings during well visits when children are 18 month and 24 months of…
-
Connections: How to help young adults with intellectual disabilities transition into the adult worldWhat do young adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers need to know as they prepare to exit the school system? It's a question that will…
-
Monroe County has averted running afoul of state and federal law -- at least temporarily -- by reshuffling employees in the public health department and…
-
ALBANY (AP) Several New York state lawmakers raised concerns Tuesday about federal and state policies to move more disabled people from institutions to…