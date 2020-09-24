New affordable housing breaks ground in El Camino neighborhood Thursday

A new affordable housing development broke ground in the Joseph Avenue corridor in Rochester on Thursday.

The housing project, Pueblo Nuevo, will be made up of more than 100 homes and apartments, with nineteen units serving as supportive housing for people with developmental disabilities.

“It’s a well-deserved investment for one of the most impoverished neighborhoods in our city, ”said Angelica Perez-Delgado, president and CEO of Ibero-American Action League.

Neighbors came together in 2016 to put together a plan to revitalize the Joseph Avenue corridor, said Perez. Pueblo Nuevo will also include green space and a community arts center on Clifford Avenue.

“We open the path so that funding can come to the neighborhood and we make sure that if you are going to develop something in this neighborhood you need to… listen to what the neighbors want their neighborhood to look like,” said Eugenio Marlin, executive vice president of Ibero-American Development Corporation.

The $25 million project sits alongside construction of the International Plaza which is set to be completed next month.