Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Abraham Foxman on a path to eliminating bigotry in America
Abe Foxman, the past president of the Anti-Defamation League, said that Donald Trump pulled the lid off the sewer of American bigotry. Foxman is participating virtually in an event sponsored by Nazareth College. The question now is, what is the best path to eliminating bigotry in this country?
Our guests:
- Abraham Foxman, director and chairman of the Center for the Study of Anti-Semitism at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City
- Hava Leipzig Holzhauer, executive director of the Konar Center for Tolerance and Jewish Studies at Nazareth College