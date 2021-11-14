-
The Levine Center to End Hate is partnering with Monroe Community College to present a series of conversations exploring the history of racism and…
Abe Foxman, the past president of the Anti-Defamation League, said that Donald Trump pulled the lid off the sewer of American bigotry. Foxman is…
Nationally renowned civil rights expert Eric Ward has spent years studying hate violence and its relationship to preserving democratic institutions. His…
Rochester Police have made an arrest in connection with a recent hate crime investigation.On Monday, police said that they have charged 24-year-old Rashad…
Cuomo directs hate crime task force to help investigate assault against transgender man in RochesterGovernor Andrew Cuomo directed the New York state police hate crimes task force on Wednesday to investigate an assault against a transgender man in…
Organizers with the group Save Rochester - Black Lives Matter and Black Families Matter are holding a unity rally on Friday at Denver Street in Rochester,…
Data shows anti-Semitic incidents and hate crimes are rising across the country. Why? The news has left community members wondering how to address and…
Connections“Why do we hate?” It’s a question we explore with two men whose paths have crossed after coming from very different perspectives. Pardeep Kaleka lost his…
Police in Geneva said their investigation of two incidents of racist graffiti has led them to a 12-year-old suspect.A swastika and the words "white power"…