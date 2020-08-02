Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Black Lives Matter rally calls for unity after assault on Denver St.
Organizers with the group Save Rochester - Black Lives Matter and Black Families Matter are holding a unity rally on Friday at Denver Street in Rochester, the same area where two people were assaulted last week.
On July 31st, two suspects engaged in a "verbal altercation" over one of the victims' sexual orientation before the assault, said the Rochester Police Department. One of the victims, 30, was taken to the hospital for injuries.
The RPD is investigating the incident as a potential hate crime and is consulting with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. They encourage anyone with information to contact 911.
The rally on Friday starts at 6:00PM and will form a march from Parsells Avenue to the Court House.