Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How to counter the rise of anti-Semitism and hate crimes
Data shows anti-Semitic incidents and hate crimes are rising across the country. Why? The news has left community members wondering how to address and counter these issues, both in conversation and in legal terms.
This hour, we discuss hate crimes and hate speech from a number of angles. In studio:
- Hava Leipzig Holzhauer, executive director of the Konar Center for Tolerance and Jewish Studies at Nazareth College
- Meredith Dragon, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester
- Don Thompson, partner at Easton Thompson Kasperek Shiffrin LLP
- Hillel Deutsch, assistant attorney general and president of Congregation Beth Sholom
- Aidan, high school senior